Candlelight vigil planned for Affordable Care Act

Staff , WVEC 7:19 AM. EST March 09, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- With Republican lawmakers trying to nail down a replacement for the Affordable Care Act -- aka Obamacare -- some are standing by it.

Protesters organized by Indivisible 757 will gather outside of Congressman Scott Taylor's Virginia Beach office Thursday at 5 p.m. to hold a candlelight vigil for the health care bill.

This isn't the first time Congressman Taylor has run into proponents of the ACA. He met with vocal resistance while holding a town hall at Kempsville High School last month.

