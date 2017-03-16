Car fire spreads to storage unit, firefighters find man inside severely burned

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is in critical condition following a fire at a storage facility, Thursday evening.

The fire happened at the Jack Rabbit Storage in the 5900 block of Providence Rd. just after 7 p.m.

When crews arrived two minutes later, they found a old model Ford Escort station wagon engulfed in flames. The fire had spread from the vehicle to two nearby storage units.

Firefighters went inside one of the units and found a man suffering from severe burns to his lower body. The man was unresponsive and taken to Norfolk General Hospital. He is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Crews had a difficult time getting to the injured man because the storage unit had an extreme amount of debris and clutter. There was very little room for the firefighters to even move around.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes of arrival, and completely extinguished within an hour. The cause remains under investigation.

