Car goes into doctor's office in Virginia Beach

Staff , WVEC 2:59 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- No one was hurt after a car drove into a building in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of First Colonial Road.  Investigators say a woman was trying to park in front of a doctor's office when the vehicle went about three feet into the building.

No other information is available at this time.

 

