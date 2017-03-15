Car goes into doctor's office in Virginia Beach

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- No one was hurt after a car drove into a building in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of First Colonial Road. Investigators say a woman was trying to park in front of a doctor's office when the vehicle went about three feet into the building.

No other information is available at this time.

