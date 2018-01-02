Cavalier Hotel hiring 100 people at upcoming job fairs

The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Looking for a job? The Cavalier hotel is looking for you.

While the property recently hired 125 associate positions, they are still looking to fill 100 more.

The hotel is looking to hire experienced hospitality professionals from managerial full-time employees to bar and wait staff, culinary professionals, banquet servers, housekeeping staff, and more. Previous experience in a full-service hotel is a requirement to be considered.

The first job fair is scheduled for Friday, January 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The second job fair is set for Saturday, January 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Both the job fairs will happen at the Gold Key's Career Center, located at 313 Laskin Road in Suite 103.

All hired employees will begin their employment at the hotel by February 5, in time for the hotel's opening later that month.

