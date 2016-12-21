Child in serious condition after falling off roof in Virginia Beach

Police investigating at home located in the 2400 block of Windy Pines Bend in Virginia Beach after girl falls two stories on Dec. 21, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A girl is in serious condition at CHKD after falling two stories Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to Bruce Nedelka with Beach Police, the incident happened at 8:24 a.m. in the Pine Ridge neighborhood off of Windy Pines Bend. Nightingale was dispatched and transported the girl to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police at the home Wednesday morning say she fell off of the roof.

Neighbors came outside to watch as police investigated. Many told 13News Now they know the family.

"I feel so upset you have no idea. I wanna be there to hold her and hug her I'm so sad," said Christine Cappozoli, who lives a few doors down.

She, and other people in the neighborhood, said the family is well-liked and they describe the girl as an "all-American girl" who was athletic and nice.

#VirginiaBeach police is still at the house where a girl either fell off the roof or a second story window. Serious injuries #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Bf3WKTrryt — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) December 21, 2016

PHOTOS: Child falls two stories in Virginia Beach