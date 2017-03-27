Children excited to find 'mysterious' animal bone in Virginia Beach

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Heather Berggren didn’t know what to expect when she heard her children yelling.

“They came home screaming, 'We found a skeleton on the jetty!” said Berggren.

The kids discovered the bone between the rocks near the 1st Street Jetty while they were exploring the area.

Ten-year-old Madison Lachman was the first to see it.

“I was like, 'Oh, my gosh!'" recalled Madison. "I just got really scared.”

Berggren inspected the bone when the children brought it to her.

“I was shocked it was so intact," Berggren told 13News Now. “We started turning it all different other ways and started coming up with other things it could be."

The guesses ranged from the skull of a dolphin to a pelvis to a whale vertebra.

Berggren said she and the children reached out to other people to help identify the bone.

