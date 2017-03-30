City of Va. Beach: No bicycles, skateboards allowed at Town Center

Town Center in Virginia Beach (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A reminder from the City of Virginia Beach: No bikes, skateboards, scooters or other "wheeled devices" are permitted at Town Center.

This comes after authorities have seen an increase in trick bicyclists and skateboarders in that area.

The city says these ordinances have already been in place; however they want to remind residents that such activity causes damage to curbs, benches, plaza areas and other property that is maintained by the city and that innocent bystanders stand the risk of injury.

The city codes are not new, but the city has decided to take more official action to prevent these occurrences.

No wheeled devices are allowed at Town Center per the Virginia Beach city ordinance, Sec. 7-59.4. (Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

The city codes related to this particular ordinance are below:

Sec. 7-59.4. - Regulations pertaining to riding wheeled devices in Town Center.

(a) It shall be unlawful for any person to ride on any sidewalk or plaza in the Town Center an all-terrain vehicle, bicycle, electrical personal assistive mobility device, electric power-assisted bicycle, motor-driven cycle, motorized skateboard, motorized scooter, moped, roller blades, roller skates, scooters or skateboards, or a pedal-powered vehicle that is muscle-powered or any other muscle-powered device.

(b) For purposes of this Section, the term "Town Center" means the area bounded by and including the sidewalk on the south side of Virginia Beach Boulevard, the Norfolk Southern Corporation property line, the sidewalk on the east side of Independence Boulevard, and the sidewalk on the west side of Constitution Drive.

(c) A violation of this Section shall be punished by a civil penalty of not more than fifty dollars ($50.00).

§ 46.2-904. Use of roller skates and skateboards on sidewalks and shared-use paths; operation of bicycles, motorized skateboards or foot-scooters, motor-driven cycles, electric power-assisted bicycles, and electric personal assistive mobility devices on sidewalks and crosswalks and shared-use paths; local ordinances.

The governing body of any county, city, or town may by ordinance prohibit the use of roller skates and skateboards and/or the riding of bicycles, electric personal assistive mobility devices, motorized skateboards or foot-scooters, motor-driven cycles, or electric power-assisted bicycles on designated sidewalks or crosswalks, including those of any church, school, recreational facility, or any business property open to the public where such activity is prohibited. Signs indicating such prohibition shall be conspicuously posted in general areas where use of roller skates, and skateboards, and/or bicycles, electric personal assistive mobility devices, motorized skateboards or foot-scooters, motor driven cycles, or electric power-assisted bicycle riding is prohibited. A person riding a bicycle, electric personal assistive mobility device, motorized skateboard or foot-scooter, motor-driven cycle, or an electric power-assisted bicycle on a sidewalk, shared-use path, or across a roadway on a crosswalk, shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian and shall give an audible signal before overtaking and passing any pedestrian.

