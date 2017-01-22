Coast Guard crews rescue 2 after boat ran aground near CBBT

United States Coast Guard Logo (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Coast Guard crews helped two boaters on Sunday morning after their vessel ran aground near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

The 36-foot boat dubbed 'Ugly Ducking' ran aground on the third island of the bridge tunnel.

Coast Guard delpyed a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Little Creed to help.

Due to deteriorating conditions on scene, the boat crew removed the two people from their vessel and transported them to the Cutty Sark Marina in Little Creek.

There were no reports of injury or pollution. Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads is investigating the cause of the grounding.

