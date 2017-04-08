Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near Va. Beach

Coast Guard Petty Officers 3rd Class Manny Groll, Kyle Crabtree and Spencer Kelly stand by to assist local EMS as they care for an ailing man aboard the station's 45-foot Response Boat-Medium at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, April 7, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Wells)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard says it medevaced a cruise ship passenger who was in distress on Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard received notification from the Royal Caribbean ship Grandeur of the Seas shortly after 4 p.m., stating a 60-year-old male passenger was suffering from respiratory arrest.

The cruise ship was about 20 nautical miles east of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, at the time of the call and continued traveling toward the Chesapeake Bay.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched from Station Little Creek, Virginia Beach, and arrived on scene east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel at 6:35 p.m. The passenger and the cruise ship’s medical officer were brought aboard the Coast Guard boat and taken to Rudee Inlet.

Local EMS then transported the man to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment.

Photos: Coast Guard medevacs ailing passenger from cruise ship

© 2017 WVEC-TV