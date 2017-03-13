Community learns about veterans care center that will open in Virginia Beach

Artist's rendition showing the proposed veterans care center that will be built in Virginia Beach. (Photo: Wiley Wilson + orcutt winslow)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Hampton Roads Veterans Care Center should open in Virginia Beach in 2019.

The 141,000-square-foot building is one of two new facilities that the Virginia Department of Veterans Services plans to build in the commonwealth. The other facility will be in Northern Virginia. Similar care centers already are open in Richmond and Fauquier County.

The Hampton Roads Veterans Care Center will feature 120 beds in private rooms and will sit on 26 acres located in the Princess Anne Commons Biomedical Corridor. The property is across West Neck Road from the municipal center.

On Monday night, dozens of community members gathered at Kellam High School to hear more about the plans. People wanted to know about security, medical care inside the facility, and possible traffic issues its opening could create.

City officials don't said they don't anticipate any problems with traffic. They plan to expand Nimmo Parkway for to accommodate an entrance to the center.

Deputy Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services Steven Combs said all 150 employees will be state employees. Only nurses will be on hand, no doctors. Unarmed security officers will guard the property.

The care center will have the ability to provide residents with a "home-like" atmosphere, skilled nursing care, Alzheimer's/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation.

Frank Drew, who is a Vietnam veteran, told 13News Now it doesn't bother him that the facility will be built right by his house. He's just happy veterans are getting more help.

"Don't care about the traffic. Don't care about the noise. I don't care that it's on my property line. Let them build it. They can build it all the way down and all the way across. I'd love to see it," he said.

He also hopes it will help alleviate long wait times at the Hampton VA Medical Center.

"To get a doctor's appointment, it sometimes took three to six months. I just heard some nightmares-- sitting over there waiting for care for people that are in far, far worse shape than I was ever in," he said.

The Hampton VA provided a statement about the care center:

For several years Hampton Roads has experienced one of fastest growing veteran populations in the nation. It is exciting to see the expansion of Veteran services in the Hampton Roads area. The approval of the State Veteran Care Center is a major step in assuring that long-term care and special needs of our Veterans are met in years to come.”

City council will vote on March 7 whether to transfer the 26 acres of land from Virginia Beach to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

If things stay on track, a groundbreaking is planned for October with an opening to come in late 2019 after the extension to Nimmo Parkway is complete.

Map showing the site of the planned Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach. (Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

