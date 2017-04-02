Congregation holds first prayer service since tornado destroyed church

Members of Real Life Christian Church gather at Atlantic Shores Baptist Church on April 2, 2017. A tornado destroyed Real Life's building in Chesapeake on March 31, 2017.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Members of Real Life Christian Church gathered Sunday for the first time since a tornado devastated their church.

“We can worship together, we can pray together have some community and talk about where are we going from here,” said Curtis Poor, one of the church leaders.

Atlantic Shores Baptist Church opened its doors to the Real Life congregation so it could worship.

“Well, it's the least we could do,” said Atlantic Shores' Lead Pastor Ron Jones. “When one church in our community is hurting, I think we're all hurting because we're all on the same team.”

For Real Life church member Janice Miller, attending the prayer service provided much needed comfort.

“I still cry real easy,” Miller said when asked to describe her initial reaction after seeing the church destroyed by the tornado. “It’s just sad. There a lot of work that went into that church.”

Miller said the prayer service allowed her to connect with the community during this difficult time.

“It’s nice to have your church family around you, come together and pray in one unit,” said Miller.

