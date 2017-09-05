Controlled burn planned for this week at NAS Oceana prior to air show

There's a little over six weeks to go until the big air show at Naval Air Station Oceana. The performances are thrilling and spectacular and lots of fun. But, they can also come with some risks. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials at the Naval Air Station Oceana are planning a controlled burn on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The controlled burn will target airfield vegetation and will reduce the potential for unplanned brush fires that can occur during Air Show activities.

The burn is expected to last two days, and will be completed an hour before sunset each day. Officials say that while you may see smoke coming from the base, don't be alarmed.

Additionally, base officials say aircrew at NAS Oceana will practice air power and tactical demonstration flight routines starting September 12, ending September 14. Some of the high-performance maneuvers will be noticeably louder than the normal day-to-day operations.

The Air Show is scheduled for September 16 and 17. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. Click here for more information on the event.

