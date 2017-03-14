Council to discuss Va. Beach arena in closed session

Rendering of proposed arena at night (Photo: ESG)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- We could know more about a proposed arena at the Oceanfront, after Virginia Beach City Council is set to discuss the $300 million project in a closed session Tuesday night.

The developer, United States Management, submitted a new financing plan to the city last week, after council rejected the original plan.

If the plan goes through, the 18,000-seat arena is expected to bring in more visitors year-round, and more revenue for Virginia Beach.

