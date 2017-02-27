Artist's rendition showing the proposed veterans care center that will be built in Virginia Beach. (Photo: Wiley Wilson + orcutt winslow)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- City council members will hear more about a proposed veterans care center Tuesday.

The 141,000 square building is one of two new facilities that the Virginia Department of Veterans Services plans to build in the commonwealth. The other facility will be in Northern Virginia. Similar care centers already are open in Richmond and Fauquier County.

The Hampton Roads Veterans Care Center will feature 120 beds in private rooms and will sit on 26 acres located in the Princess Anne Commons Biomedical Corridor. The property is across West Neck Road from the municipal center.

The care center will have to ability to provide residents with a "home-like" atmosphere, skilled nursing care, Alzheimer's/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation.

It will be divided into twelve 10-bed "homes" and employ approximately 150 people.

City council will vote on March 7 whether to transfer the 26 acres of land from Virginia Beach to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

A public information session will be held on March 13 at Kellam High School from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

If things stay on track, a groundbreaking is planned for October with an opening to come in late 2019 after an extension to Nimmo Parkway is complete.

Map showing the site of the planned Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach. (Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

