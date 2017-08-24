Court hearing for man accused of poisoning estranged wife with cyanide

Joseph Vincent Merlino (Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man accused of murdering his estranged wife appeared in court Thursday morning.

Joseph Merlino is accused of poisoning Ellie Tran on Valentine's Day in Virginia Beach.

During Thursday's hearing, prosecutors presented video evidence of the night Tran was allegedly pricked with a cyanide needle. Tran later died at the hospital.

Tran's mother took the stand and described the night of the incident.

Following the testimony, the judge certified the second degree murder charge against Merlino. He remains in jail without bond.

