Coyote goes for swim in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A local video has been catching a lot of attention online.
Posted by Pleasure House Oysters on Instagram, you see a coyote going for a swim in Broad Bay in Virginia Beach!
The wonder of the outdoors never ceases to amaze us. Came upon this yote on the way to our farm in Broad Bay. Folks in VaBeach just have no idea what's living in their city! You can believe he is hunting the neighborhoods at night. A minute after he disappeared into the woods a mature bald eagle flew by. Love this place! Check out our Periscope feed for a longer video. #LynnhavenRiver #OysterLife #OysterFarm #BroadBay #VisitVaBeach #LoveVa #VaOysterTrail #coyote #InAHalfShell #boating #FirstLandingStatePark #SeashoreStatePark @vastateparks
It's a truly amazing, up-close sight of the coyote. The person who posted this says a minute after he disappeared into the woods, a bald eagle flew by.
Broad Bay borders First Landing State Park, one of 37 state parks in Virginia. You can find more information about First Landing and other state parks by visiting the Virginia State Parks website.
