Crews assess storm damage to homes in Sandbridge

Staff , WVEC 8:58 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach is recovering after Thursday's strong line of storms damaged about 20 homes.

The Virginia Beach Fired Department says the damage may have been caused by a possible water spout or tornado touchdown in the 3100 block of Sand Fiddler Road.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado formed in Sandbridge. Tornadoes have been confirmed in the Hickory area of Chesapeake and in Irvington.

No injuries have been reported.

