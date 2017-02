Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach firefighters say no one was injured during a large wildfire at Owl's Creek Golf Course Saturday night.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews were at the scene from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. battling the flames that destroyed several acres of land at the site.

There were no reported injuries.

(© 2017 WVEC)