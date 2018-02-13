Crews on scene of fire in Virginia Beach

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters took on a house fire on Watergate Lane, near Smith's Point in Virginia Beach on Tuesday morning.

They got the call shortly before 5:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

The fire was marked under control at around 5:50. The two people who live inside made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

