(Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews in Virginia Beach were investigating what caused a house to catch fire late Saturday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Lorna Trent with the VB fire department said fire crews were called around 4:30 p.m. to the 4800 block of Cliffony Drive.

One person was injured and treated by medics on scene.

No firefighters were hurt.

