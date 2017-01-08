Crews restore power to thousands in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Thousands were without power Sunday after a two-vehicle crash brought down power lines in Virginia Beach.
Dispatchers tell 13News Now the accident happened at 24th Street and Barberton Drive and was reported around 1:10 p.m. Neighbors say the accident involved a car and a truck.
Over 7,000 customers were without power initially, however, as of 5 p.m., 500 were still without service.
#UPDATE Outages now in the hundreds..mainly along Barberton Drive. Outage Map: https://t.co/abo3YrIqoH #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/WR4QzRTl18— Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) January 8, 2017
No one was injured.
Click here to view Dominion Virginia Power's outage map.
