Dead whale washes ashore at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA Beach, Va. (WVEC) -- A whale washed up at the Virginia Beach oceanfront Sunday afternoon.

This is the third whale to wash ashore in Hampton Roads within two weeks. Officials with the Virginia Aquarium said the animal was a young male humpback whale.

The first whale, also a humpback, surfaced February 2 in the Chesapeake Bay near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response team pulled the dead whale out of the water near Craney Island before performing a necropsy to determine a cause of death.

Virginia Aquarium officials stated that animal had wounds that were said to be from boat propellers.

A second humpback whale washed onto the Eastern Shore on Tuesday, February 7, after being spotted near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel February 5. Officials estimated the roughly 35-foot, 6- to 8-year-old male whale weighed 15,000 to 17,000 pounds.

Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center spokesman Matthew Klepeisz said there may never be a definitive cause of death in that case because the whale was fairly decomposed.

The third whale to wash ashore was located near 78th Street at the Oceanfront.

