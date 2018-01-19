Def Leppard and Journey coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Yes, it's true!
Rock bands Def Leppard and Journey will be hitting the stage at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on August 13 this year.
The bands are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour that starts in May.
A total of 58 cities in the U.S. get to experience the show and Virginia Beach made the cut!
Tickets go on sale February 3 at livenation.com.
