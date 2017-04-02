State Delegate Ron Villanueva (right) was at the command center. He says he is asking Governor Terry McAuliffe to declare Hampton Roads a disaster area to get state funding. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- City agencies gathered briefly at Salem Elementary School in Virginia Beach on Saturday to help people report damage and file claims.

State Delegate Ron Villanueva was at the command center. He says he is asking Governor Terry McAuliffe to declare Hampton Roads a disaster area to get state funding.

"It's going to take being aggressive. It's going to take our citizens to really call the city and the state and let them know what the damage is," Villanueva said.

On Sunday, volunteers from the United Methodist Committee on Relief, Operation Blessing, Grace Bible Church and Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Workforce will be out in neighborhoods to continue assisting with debris removal and providing tarps for residents who have damage to their roofs.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Beach Landfill & Resource and Recovery Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The landfill is located at 1989 Jake Sears Road (757-385-1980).

Vegetative debris, household debris, including hazardous waste, needs to be separated. For more information visit the City of Virginia Beach's website.

More than 200 homes in Virginia Beach were damaged by Friday's tornado. Final numbers and costs are being compiled and will be available early this week.

As many residents continue to clean up after the storm, the city of Virginia Beach is issuing an important reminder: If you need to report damage, call your insurance company or 311 with claims.

Help those recovering from Chesapeake and VA Beach tornados.

