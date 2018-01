(Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews battled an early morning fire in Virginia Beach on New Year's Day.

Crews were called out to the 100 block of Yoder Lane just before 4 a.m. Monday.

According to officials, it started in a detached garage. At this time, there is no known cause for the fire.

