Developer delivers arena loan commitment to City of Virginia Beach

Rendering of proposed arena at night (Photo: ESG)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- United States Management delivered its loan commitment letter for a proposed arena at the Oceanfront to the city Tuesday.

The city will have to review details of the financing agreement.

#BREAKING Official Loan commitment for VB Oceanfront Arena hand-delivered to city. See official release, below. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/KKu2tCUUyo — Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) March 7, 2017

City council set a deadline of March 8 for the new proposal.

The new plan comes after the original funding proposal changed so much that council rejected the developer's pitch.

If the newly drafted plan meets the conditions of the original funding proposal, Mayor Will Sessoms said no vote by council will be needed. That's because the original proposal had super-majority support.

"I am optimistic, but as you know, this has been a rollercoaster, and until I see something in black and white, I am going to make sure I see the dotted Is and the crossed Ts before I get out and high-five," Sessoms said.

The 18,000-seat arena is expected to bring in more visitors year-round, and more revenue for Virginia Beach.

Sessoms and city staff have bragged about how this deal with the developer is one-of-a-kind because taxpayers won't foot the bill.

"This deal is a complicated deal, but it's complex because the developer is putting up the bulk of all the money to build it and we do the infrastructure, things we'd wind up doing anyway," said Virginia Beach Councilman Bobby Dyer. "[The city] has to break away from the traditional things where we partner and put in a lot of money."

City spokeswoman Julie Hill said the city attorney and city financing department has to review the official letter before information becomes public.

(© 2017 WVEC)