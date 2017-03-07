Developer delivers draft of new arena financing plan to Virginia Beach

Rendering of proposed arena at night (Photo: ESG)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- United States Management delivered a draft of its new plan to finance an arena at the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms told 13News Now that council members could get their first glance at the plan in closed session Tuesday afternoon.

City council set a deadline of March 8 for the new proposal.

The new plan comes after the original funding proposal changed so much that council rejected the developer's pitch.

If the newly drafted plan meets the conditions of the original funding proposal , Sessoms said no vote by council will be needed. That's because the origianl proposal had super-majority support.

The 18,000-seat arena is expected to bring in more visitors year-round, and more revenue for Virginia Beach.

"This deal is a complicated deal, but it's complex because the developer is putting up the bulk of all the money to build it and we do the infrastructure, things we'd wind up doing anyway," said Virginia Beach Councilman, Bobby Dyer. "[The city] has to break away from the traditional things where we partner and put in a lot of money."

City spokeswoman Julie Hill said the city attorney and city financing department has to review the letter before it is briefed to council in closed session.

(© 2017 WVEC)