Developers show interest in former Dome site

This site of the old Dome Virginia Beach Civic Center has been vacant ever since the building was demolished in 1994. (Photo: 13News Now file image)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- We could learn what will become of valuable property at the Oceanfront.

Deputy City Manager Ron Williams will present an overview of the "Central Beach Entertainment District" to city council on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the area around the old Dome site and the proposed arena.

The presentation reportedly shows several developers interested in partnering with the city. Some of their proposals call for a 3,500-seat theater, retail, and year-round programming to attract new visitors.

The city has been trying to develop the nearly 10-acre site that formerly housed the Dome, which has been vacant since the building's demolishment in 1994.

