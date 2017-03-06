Developers to deliver new Va. Beach arena plan

Rending of proposed arena at night (Photo: ESG)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- There could be a new development coming for those who have been hoping to see an arena at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

A spokesman for the developer says they could deliver a new financing plan to the city as early as Monday. City council set a deadline for a new proposal for this Wednesday.

The new plan comes after the original funding proposal changed so much that council rejected the developer's pitch.

The 18,000-seat arena is expected to bring in more visitors year-round, and more revenue for Virginia Beach.

