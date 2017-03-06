WVEC
Close

Developers to deliver new Va. Beach arena plan

Staff , WVEC 6:35 AM. EST March 06, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- There could be a new development coming for those who have been hoping to see an arena at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

A spokesman for  the developer says they could deliver a new financing plan to the city as early as Monday. City council set a deadline for a new proposal for this Wednesday. 

The new plan comes after the original funding proposal changed so much that council rejected the developer's pitch.

The 18,000-seat arena is expected to bring in more visitors year-round, and more revenue for Virginia Beach.

(© 2017 WVEC)

WVEC

Oceanfront arena project a 'no go' after city council rejects developer's proposed changes

WVEC

Virginia Beach Arena Could Cost More, Fails to Get Credit Rating

WVEC

Virginia Beach council throws arena deal a lifeline

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories