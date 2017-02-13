Dog found buried on beach at Oceanfront's North End

Virginia Beach animal control officers were trying to find more about an older adult female hound mix that someone found buried in a shallow grave on the beach near the 8500 block of Ocean Front Avenue on February 10, 2017. (Photo: Virginia Beach Animal Control)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Animal control officers were trying to find out more information about a dog that someone found buried in a shallow grave on the beach on February 10.

Emergency dispatchers received a call form the person around 12 p.m. that day.

The dog was buried near the 8500 block of Ocean Front Avenue in the North End of the Oceanfront.

Animal control officers said the dog appeared to be an older adult female hound mix. She was tan in color and had an injury to her head.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the dog or the dog’s owner to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). People also can submit a tip by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637). People who contact Crime Solvers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if their information leads to an arrest.

