Dog left abandoned inside crate in Va. Beach alley

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are trying to track down the owner of a dog that was left abandoned inside a crate earlier this week.

Investigators say the dog was found Monday morning at 9:30 in an alley in the 5900 block of Hastings Arch West. The tan and white dog had been left inside a wire crate. The animal appears to be between one and five years old, and was wearing a blue nylon collar.

The dog has been impounded and is with Animal Control.

Anyone with information about the dog or the dog's owner is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by submitting a tip by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

Callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if their information leads to an arrest.

