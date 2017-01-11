Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm to arrive at Va. Beach SPCA

(Photo: Virginia Beach SPCA)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A group of dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea, by Humane Society International will be arriving at the Virginia Beach SPCA today!

In a news release Wednesday, the organization said 11 shelters that are part of The Humane Society of the United States’ Emergency Placement Partner program will pick up the dogs and puppies in Rockville, Md. and place them for adoption into new homes in several states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Humane Society International recently rescued 200 dogs and transported them to the U.S., Canada and the U.K. for adoption.

Officials say this is the sixth dog meat farm closure in South Korea managed by HSI, with a total of 770 dogs rescued since January 2015, as part of the organization’s campaign to end the dog meat trade in South Korea and across Asia.

The dogs will arrive at the Virginia Beach SPCA today at 3 p.m.

To learn more about HSI's work to end the dog meat trade in Asia, visit hsi.org/dogmeat.

