Drainage relief in sight for Windsor Woods thanks to FEMA

VIRGINIA BEACH - VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach neighborhood devastated by flooding during Hurricane Matthew back in 2016, will get some much-needed drainage repairs.

On Tuesday, city council voted to use $5.3 million dollars in FEMA funding to help improve the Windsor Woods neighborhood.

Justin Comey and Caleb Baines remember Hurricane Mathew like it was yesterday. They were trapped inside their home for days, as streets turned to rivers.

“You would expect the storm drains, there would be some kind of drainage, that would get it out eventually, but it seemed like it wasn’t going anywhere,” said Comey.

Jack Howsare has lived in Windsor Woods for 35 years. He said flooding has always been an issue, way before Hurricane Matthew.

“Anytime we have two or three inches of rain there is going to be flooding over here, when you get up to four or five inches then you almost need a boat to get out of here,” said Howsare.

City Councilman John Moss said improving the Windsor Woods drainage system has always been the city’s number one priority, but residents were getting tired of waiting, some even moving away.

“It’s drastic for this neighborhood, somebody has to get up and move just because of drainage,” said Baines.

FEMA will be reimbursing the city $5.3 million dollars for hurricane cleanup costs, and in turn city council voted to use that money to pay for pipe replacements in three areas of Windsor woods.

“It certainly means now when it rains two or three inches they aren’t going to think, ‘oh goodness my house is going to flood,’ so we are going to be moving that water off of the street faster,” said Moss.

Residents say it’s nice to know they weren’t forgotten.

“Especially the older people that have trouble driving, and especially getting in and out of the neighborhood,” said Howsare.

Moss is optimistic that all of these projects could be complete within the next two years, but an exact time frame has yet to be set.

© 2018 WVEC-TV