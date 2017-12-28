Driver charged with DUI after car goes into water in Virginia Beach

James Lee Underwood (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The driver of a car that went off a boat ramp in Virginia Beach earlier this month has been charged with driving under the influence, police said.

The vehicle went into the water around 12:30 a.m. on December 19, in the 700 block of General Booth Boulevard.

Tim Carroll, who works at the Virginia Aquarium, told 13News Now he heard someone screaming shortly after the crash, and saw a man holding on underneath the dock. He said another man was floating face down in water.

Arriving officers pulled the driver and a passenger from the water. Both were taken to the hospital, one having life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police said 26-year-old James Lee Underwood of Chesapeake was charged with DUI.

© 2017 WVEC-TV