Driver crashes into Va. Beach Dollar Tree

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- There were some scary moments at a Virginia Beach Dollar Tree on Thursday afternoon, after an SUV smashed into the storefront window at Haygood Shopping Center.

The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. The driver was uninjured, but another woman inside the store was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The cause of the accident, which caused extensive damage to the storefront, is under investigation. There are no charges at this time.

