Driver dead after car leaves roadway, hits tree

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A driver died Friday night after his car went off a roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police said dispatchers received a call about the wreck in the 5700 block of Bayside Rd. just before 8:15 p.m.

Officers said the man driving the car was heading westbound when the car went across the lane of oncoming traffic and struck a tree. He died at the hospital.

