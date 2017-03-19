Driver shot with arrow in Virginia Beach

Bow and Arrow (Photo: JamesWrigleyPhotography)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for at least one person after someone shot a man with an arrow Sunday.

Dispatchers said the man was driving on Chester Street off South Rosemont Road when he was hit. They received a call about the incident at 8:17 p.m. Medics took the man to the hospital. There was no word about how badly he was hurt.

Police officers were in the area trying to find the person who shot the arrow.

