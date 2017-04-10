Early morning truck fire breaks out in Virginia Beach

Fire crews worked to contain flames that broke out from a truck early Tuesday morning on Admiral Wright Rd. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Virginia Beach. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire crews worked to contain flames that broke out from a truck early Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach.

We're told authorities were called to the Admiral Wright Rd. and Pennsylvania Ave. just before 6 a.m.

The fire broke out in an industrial area not far from Va. Beach Blvd. and Witchduck Rd.

There's no word just yet on what sparked the flames, but we're working to gather more information now.

No other details have been released at this time.

