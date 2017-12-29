Emergency responders medevac crew member from ship off Va. Beach

The cable-laying ship Dependable off the Virginia Beach Oceanfront (Photo: Skyview Network DQ Cam)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting a ship off the coast of Virginia Beach, where one of its crew members is having medical issues.

The Dependable, a cable-laying civilian ship, called for assistance at around 1 p.m. Friday for a crew member in his 60s.

The ship was 25 miles off of Virginia Beach and is now steaming toward the Oceanfront to meet the Coast Guard, as well as Virginia Beach Marine Police and Virginia Beach Fireboat 12.

