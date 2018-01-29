EMS volunteers taken to hospital after car hits ambulance

Blurred ambulance (Photo: luna4)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police cited a driver after a car hit an ambulance on Sunday.

The medics on the ambulance contacted emergency dispatchers about the crash at Bonney Road and South Rosemont Road at 4:25 p.m.

The ambulance was on its way to a call with its lights and sirens activated. It was in the intersection when a driver failed to yield the right of way and hit the ambulance.

No patients were on board. Both EMS volunteers who were on the ambulance went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police issued the driver of the car a citation for Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle.

© 2018 WVEC-TV