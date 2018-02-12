Extended school hours begin in Virginia Beach

file image (Photo: Purestock, Thinkstock Photos, This content is subject to copyright.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- You wouldn't know it by the warm weekend we just had, but this time last month, we were dealing with snow!

And on Monday, kids in Virginia Beach will start a months-long effort to make up those missed days.

High schools are adding 15 minutes to the end of the school day. Middle schools will start 5 minutes early and end 10 minutes later. Elementary students will also add 15 minutes to the end of their day.

This starts February 12 and lasts until May 4.

Students will make up another day on February 19, which is Presidents Day.

The rest of the days are covered by built-in snow days and one additional make-up day that happened last month.

See Also: School make-up days announced across Hampton Roads

© 2018 WVEC-TV