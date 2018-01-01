Family displaced in overnight Va. Beach house fire

(Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A house fire forced a Virginia Beach family into the cold on Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a home in the 5000 block of Goolagong Drive around 3:30 a.m., not far from Interstate 64 and Indian River Road.

We're told five people, including three children, need to find a new place to live now.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2018 WVEC-TV