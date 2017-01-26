Family: Missing mother, children found at North Carolina 'ecovillage'

Monica Lamping and her kids, Kai and Oria (Photo: Family Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - The stepmother of one of Monica Bogart Lamping's children said Thursday that the Virginia Beach mother and her children were found at an "ecovillage" in rural North Carolina.

Police had listed the status of 29-year-old Monica Lamping as endangered under "suspicious circumstances" after she disappeared with her 7-year-old son Kai and her 9-month-old daughter Oria.

They were last seen Saturday evening. And just after 3 a.m. Sunday, a fire broke out at Lamping's house and no one was home. They were reported missing later that day.

Kevin Lamping, the father of one of Monica's children, told 13News Now on Wednesday that she and the children were found in North Carolina. Police reported they left on their own free will.

After speaking with 13News Now on Wednesday afternoon, Kevin left for North Carolina, where he later reunited with his son.

JUST IN: All smiles as Kevin Lamping reunites with his son, Kai, in N.C. He says "Thank you so much for your help in this." #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/PQxaVdEiLJ — Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) January 26, 2017

The ecovillage Monica and her children were found at is called Earthaven, located about 40 miles to the southeast of Asheville, North Carolina.

The community of roughly 60 members is nestled in the forested slopes near Black Mountain and includes homes, businesses, orchards and gardens, according to its website. The community is dedicated to caring for people and the earth by learning and demonstrating a holistic, sustainable culture.

The Bogart family issued the following statement on Thursday morning:

The Bogart family is grateful for the overwhelming support of law enforcement, our family, friends and wonderful community. We are so thankful our family members were found alive and safe.



We understand there are unanswered questions. The answers as they come, may not be shared; not as a means to cover anything, but in order to heal. We do know Monica was unaware of the fire or the search, and that she traveled at night to ensure the children would be asleep.



We ask that you respect our privacy as our family comes together. Please keep all of those involved in positive thoughts and prayers.



Our daughter, Monica, and our grandchildren Kai and Oria, will return to the community soon.

Virginia Beach Police officer Tonya Pierce said Wednesday that officers will debrief the family to learn what happened, adding that "it's not against the law to be missing."

As for the house fire. fire department spokesman Art Kohn said investigators believe the fire started in the vicinity of a space heater in an upstairs bedroom. Whether or not the fire was intentionally set is still undetermined and the investigation continues.

The Associated Press and the Asheville Citizen-Times contributed to this report

