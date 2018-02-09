Skylar Alexander (Photo: Family Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- "Just give us some type of closure."

The call came in around 8 p.m. Saturday night: a little girl was not breathing in the water of the indoor swimming pool at the SpringHill Suites Oceanfront Marriott.

5-year-old Skylar Alexander was at her cousin's birthday pool party. Her mother Dashelle Speller has a lot of questions.

"When I bury my daughter, I would like to know everything that happened to her... like what led up to it happening to her, the reason for it," Speller said. "How long was she there? What happened?"

Speller added that they're waiting for autopsy results to come back. "It's still a mystery to us of what happened to our baby," she said.

The hotel doesn't have many answers. 13News Now went to the hotel to find out where those answers were.

The assistant manager told us, "I can't comment on that right now. I know you're a reporter. I actually have to ask you to leave the property."

We reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department, and they say there is no footage of the drowning incident at the Marriott Hotel.

Speller said no one can forget Skylar Alexander.

"My baby, she was a beautiful person, always smiling," Speller said. "She loved everything about being a kid. She had so many friends, now they still come and knock on our door asking can she come out."

Skylar's funeral will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Metropolitan Funeral Services on 7246 Granby Street. Her mother asks that you wear pink or bring something pink, since it was Skylar's favorite color.

