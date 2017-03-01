VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked alongside state and local police in a major operation Wednesday.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department's SWAT Team assisted in serving a warrant in Twin Canal Village Apartments. The complex is located near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and South Independence Boulevard.

A 13News Now viewer said ATF agents also were on Easy Street in Norfolk where he saw one person taken into custody.

Spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia Joshua Stueve told 13News Now that the office was conducting "law enforcement activity in Hampton Roads."

The office's Twitter account also acknowledged the effort in a tweet.

We are partnering with federal, state, and local law enforcement on a major operation today in Norfolk. Details coming later today. — U.S. Attorney EDVA (@EDVAnews) March 1, 2017

