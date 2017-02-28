Fiorina doesn't commit to U.S. Senate run against Kaine

Former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina talks to 13News Now's Janet Roach during a visit to Regent University on February 28, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina still won't say whether she'll run in Virginia for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Tim Kaine.

“I’m thinking about it. That’s as far as I’m willing to go.”

For those who question Fiorina’s residency, the former California senate candidate said not only does she live in Northern Virginia, but her children grew up in the commonwealth. She also told 13News Now she met and married her husband, Frank, in Virginia.

Fiorina was the keynote speaker Tuesday at Regent University as part of the college's Executive Leadership Series. Drawing on her experience as former Hewlett Packard CEO, she told a crowd of about 300 people what it takes to be a good leader.

It was in a one-on-one interview after her speech that 13News Now asked Fiorina about the possibility of the U.S. Senate run.

“I would also encourage Virginians, particularly those in Hampton Roads, to not forget the important elections we have this year. We have a governor’s race this year, a lieutenant governor’s race, and attorney general’s race”

Fiorina, once a supporter of the “Never Trump” movement, met with now President Trump in the weeks following his election and changed her tune, calling him a “champion.” That was after he took a shot at her physical appearance on the campaign trail, once saying in an interview: "Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that?"

Fiorina said she made it very clear during their meeting in Trump Tower how she felt about Trump’s behavior.

“At one time, I asked him to step down from the ticket, and I'll continue to speak out. On the other hand, he's our president.”



(© 2017 WVEC)