Fire at business shuts down Va. Beach intersection

(Photo: Virginia Beach Fire)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A traffic alert out of Virginia Beach.

Crews are working a fire on the roof of a building at First Colonial Road and Mill Dam Road. Dispatchers tell us they got the call just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

We're told because the hoses are stretching across the road, that intersection could be closed for up to an hour.

There have been no reports of injuries.

We'll keep monitoring this and update you as we learn more.

