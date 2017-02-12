Fire damages multiple townhomes in Virginia Beach

Crews on scene of multi-unit residential fire in the 3300 block of Boynton Court in Virginia Beach on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials say a multi-unit, two-alarm fire damaged five townhomes in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire happened in the 3300 block of Boynton Court. The first alarm was called in at 1:23 p.m., with units arriving at 1:27 p.m.

The second alarm was called in at 1:29 p.m.

Officials report at least five townhomes were affected, with one having sustained the heaviest damage.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. Two people were checked out on scene, but were determined to be okay.

Crews are still on the scene checking for hot spots.

