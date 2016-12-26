Fire displaces Virginia Beach family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach family is looking for a place to stay after a fire broke out inside their home Monday morning.
Crews were called out to the 3200 block of Green Lakes Drive after a fire broke out in a second floor bedroom shortly before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters had the fire under control by 9:39.
The Red Cross is helping a family of four with living accommodations.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries are reported.
