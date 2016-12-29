First African American Va. Beach firefighter passed away

(Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Fire Department and the community are mourning the loss of Retired Master Firefighter Anthony "Tony" Cooke.

In February of 1976, Cooke became Virginia Beach's first career African American firefighter.

"Tony would be disappointed if we did not let everyone know that he was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan" the fire department's wrote on their Facebook page.

About 10 years into his career, Cooke received the Medal of Honor for rescuing four children in a fire at teh Plaza Apartments on Dillon Drive.

Before joining the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Cooke served the nation in the United States Army, which included a tour of duty in Vietnam.

Cooke was 66 years old.